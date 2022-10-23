CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 78 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

UNP stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $190.53. 6,711,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,115. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

