China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

