Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.7% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,608.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,473.67. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,825.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

