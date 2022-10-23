Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,825.36.
Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,608.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,473.67.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.