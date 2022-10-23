Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,825.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,608.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,473.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

