Civic Trading Up 0.9% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $117.28 million and $8.27 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.