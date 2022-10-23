CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CMS Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

