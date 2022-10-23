CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.7% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 4,223,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.