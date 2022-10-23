Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Insider Activity

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,988 shares of company stock valued at $100,563. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

