Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

