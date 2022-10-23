Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 334,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,381 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

