Coin98 Price Tops $0.31 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $6.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.01421232 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020700 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044782 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.01630694 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.