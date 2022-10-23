CoinField Coin (CFC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153.00

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.65 million and $153.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,390.47 or 0.28093591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010972 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

