CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.82 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $71.82 million and approximately $155.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

