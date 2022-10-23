Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,344 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

