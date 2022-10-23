Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

