Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

