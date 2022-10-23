Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

