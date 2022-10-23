Community Bank of Raymore Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

USB stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

