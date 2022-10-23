Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

