Community Bank of Raymore Sells 2,604 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 20.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after purchasing an additional 353,791 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.63 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

