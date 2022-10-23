Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

