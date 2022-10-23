Comparing GBS (GBS) & The Competition

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 222 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GBS to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.81 GBS Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.68

This table compares GBS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GBS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GBS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 753 3222 7406 169 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 57.74%. Given GBS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GBS peers beat GBS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

