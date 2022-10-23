Comparing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $19.89 billion 0.20 -$2.59 billion ($1.01) -6.45 Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.68 -$472.57 million ($2.93) -6.93

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Lufthansa. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Lufthansa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa -2.96% -12.70% -1.54% Spirit Airlines -7.53% -17.25% -4.07%

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 5 5 2 0 1.75 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus price target of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services and convenience retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 713 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

