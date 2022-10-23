Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $366.51 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $50.43 or 0.00262580 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $366.51 million and $14.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.80229062 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $22,623,762.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

