ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lifted by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. 5,886,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,412. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

