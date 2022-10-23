Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,881.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,970.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,995.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 85.0899937 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,014,335.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

See Also

