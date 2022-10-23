Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 509.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,255,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

