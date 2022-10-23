Contrasting Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) and Its Peers

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is one of 966 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Virios Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virios Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virios Therapeutics Competitors 3290 13390 39554 651 2.66

Virios Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,796.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.40%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -126.95% -113.08% Virios Therapeutics Competitors -3,241.56% -146.82% -23.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A -$15.96 million -0.16 Virios Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $240.87 million -3.99

Virios Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virios Therapeutics. Virios Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virios Therapeutics competitors beat Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

