Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

