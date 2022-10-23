Cowen Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $390.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $415.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.09.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $265.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 353.8% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.