Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.17 ($5.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.43. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

