Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 235

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 416 ($5.03) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 359.29 ($4.34).
Crest Nicholson Stock Performance
CRST stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £488.41 million and a P/E ratio of -950.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.49. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.