Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 235

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 416 ($5.03) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 359.29 ($4.34).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

CRST stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £488.41 million and a P/E ratio of -950.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.49. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Crest Nicholson

In related news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In related news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.