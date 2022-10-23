Critical Review: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) vs. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.04, indicating a potential upside of 74.89%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 156.63% 15.11% 7.86% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 5.40 $660.64 million $5.82 3.25 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million N/A -$32.55 million ($0.05) -1.20

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

