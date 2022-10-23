Cronos Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $21.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00060479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007487 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.