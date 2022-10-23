Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00018462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $111.82 million and $688,171.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002900 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27852391 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010878 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
