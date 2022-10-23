cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $57.53 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,753.21 or 0.29974352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $29,167.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

