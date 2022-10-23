DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $141.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. DAO Maker has a market cap of $141.29 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00006491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.35 or 0.27925594 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.