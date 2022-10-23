Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $77.75 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

