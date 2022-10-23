Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of DAR opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

