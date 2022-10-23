DataHighway (DHX) Price Up 13.7% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $160.65 million and approximately $914,509.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00026329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,063 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 5.01569519 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $965,222.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

