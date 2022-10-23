Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.35 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003570 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $52.11 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.