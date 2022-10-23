Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

