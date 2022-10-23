DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $465,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $12.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.73. 2,896,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,238. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

