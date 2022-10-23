DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 41,575 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Intel worth $138,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. 53,058,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,290,644. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

