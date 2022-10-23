DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $107.73 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $107,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BDX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $223.60. 1,728,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,611. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

