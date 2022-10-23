DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $112.04 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $112,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,526,000 after buying an additional 178,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,947,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. 3,168,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

