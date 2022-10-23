DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $130.90 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $130,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

