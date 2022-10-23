DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $370.54 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $370,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.37. 3,599,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.