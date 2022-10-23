DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.54% of Motorola Solutions worth $186,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.38. 728,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,016. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

