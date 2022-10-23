DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132,221 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $211,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 5,974,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

